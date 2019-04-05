John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE HPF opened at $22.06 on Friday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/john-hancock-pref-income-fund-ii-hpf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-14-on-april-30th.html.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.