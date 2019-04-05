John C. Hadjipateras Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,678 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “John C. Hadjipateras Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/john-c-hadjipateras-acquires-20000-shares-of-dorian-lpg-ltd-lpg-stock.html.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.