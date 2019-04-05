JMP Securities Boosts Discover Financial Services (DFS) Price Target to $80.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.28.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.65. 56,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

In related news, insider David W. Nelms sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $4,076,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,191 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,376.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,147.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,691 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,841,000 after acquiring an additional 272,970 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 451,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

