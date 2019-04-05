Jetcoin (JET) Trading Up 73.7% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $606,893.00 and $18,280.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00385720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.01678639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00268438 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.