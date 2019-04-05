Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Holdings Increased by Moon Capital Management LLC

Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,204 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 3.9% of Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 20,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

