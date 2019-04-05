Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.02.

