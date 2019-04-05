Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.91). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $409.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

In related news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos purchased 666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

