Jane Street Group LLC Has $882,000 Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of PDP opened at $57.10 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

