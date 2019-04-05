Jane Street Group LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.00% of Global X DAX Germany ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter.

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.62.

