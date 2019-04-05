Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Visteon Corp (VC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,970 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Visteon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Visteon by 1,897.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 822.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Visteon by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Shares of VC stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays set a $59.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

