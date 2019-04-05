James J. Filler Acquires 638 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 638 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $46,159.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 687,825 shares in the company, valued at $49,764,138.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982. The company has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $84.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

