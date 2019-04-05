James E. Hyman Buys 8,298 Shares of Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Director James E. Hyman purchased 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $23,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of JASN opened at $1.75 on Friday. Jason Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.15.
Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JASN. Zacks Investment Research raised Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Jason Industries Company Profile
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.