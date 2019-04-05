James E. Hyman Buys 8,298 Shares of Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Director James E. Hyman purchased 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $23,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JASN opened at $1.75 on Friday. Jason Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Jason Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 5,133,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 182,977 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jason Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jason Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Jason Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Jason Industries by 3,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 714,329 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JASN. Zacks Investment Research raised Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “James E. Hyman Buys 8,298 Shares of Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/james-e-hyman-buys-8298-shares-of-jason-industries-inc-jasn-stock.html.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.