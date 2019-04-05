Jacky Wei-Jye Lo Sells 1,724 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacky Wei-Jye Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 2,065 shares of Yum China stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $91,892.50.

On Monday, March 18th, Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,995 shares of Yum China stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $86,782.50.

NYSE YUMC opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Yum China by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

