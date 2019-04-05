Jack Bowles Sells 825 Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Jack Bowles sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,194 ($41.74), for a total value of £26,350.50 ($34,431.60).

Jack Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jack Bowles sold 8 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96), for a total value of £250.80 ($327.71).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,127 ($40.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,339 ($56.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $48.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,860 ($63.50) to GBX 4,910 ($64.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,851.88 ($50.33).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

