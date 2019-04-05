J.Jill (JILL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

JILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.29.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. 4,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,331. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $236.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. J.Jill’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

In other news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,174,288.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 362,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,953.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.