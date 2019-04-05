J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Buckingham Research

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective reduced by Buckingham Research from $132.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $131.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.67). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $314,747.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,090,000 after buying an additional 461,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,113,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,116,000 after buying an additional 61,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.