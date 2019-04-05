J Alexanders (JAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander's restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN."

NYSE:JAX opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71. J Alexanders has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that J Alexanders will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J Alexanders by 411.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J Alexanders by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 188,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J Alexanders by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J Alexanders by 11.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J Alexanders by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

