iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 718,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 165,115 shares.The stock last traded at $196.01 and had previously closed at $195.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.4048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,833,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

