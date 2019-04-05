iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Stake Increased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.12. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,479. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $238.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Stake Increased by Intl Fcstone Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/ishares-sp-mid-cap-400-growth-etf-ijk-stake-increased-by-intl-fcstone-inc.html.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.