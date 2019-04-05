iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 89,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $88.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

