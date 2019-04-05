iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $281,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 382,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,208. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

