iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Shares Bought by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. 1,687,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

