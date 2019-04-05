iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI) Stake Lessened by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. comprises approximately 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. stock opened at $229.89 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 12 month low of $2,806.59 and a 12 month high of $3,563.30.

