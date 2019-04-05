iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,936 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,967 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 375,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000.

BATS HEFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,844 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

