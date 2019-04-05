iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,564 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,814,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after buying an additional 767,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,673,000 after buying an additional 692,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,876,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh-shares-sold-by-pure-financial-advisors-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.