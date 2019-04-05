iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Holdings Boosted by Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.48. 81,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,512. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

