Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $12.31. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 32735 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BTIG Research set a $19.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wood & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $28,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,872 shares of company stock worth $5,281,958. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

