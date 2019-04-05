Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko Sells 1,193 Shares

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iqvia stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $145.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 485,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after buying an additional 101,073 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2,517.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 110,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $124,606,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

