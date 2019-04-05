Iowa State Bank Purchases 600 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,245,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 625.9% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,015 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 532.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,850,000 after acquiring an additional 674,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $163.83. 685,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

