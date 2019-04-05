Iowa State Bank Boosts Stake in BP plc (BP)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in BP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 194,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,379. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

