Investors Sell SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) on Strength (SPDW)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $5.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.35 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $29.78
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
