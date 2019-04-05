Traders sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $5.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.35 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $29.78

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Sell SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) on Strength (SPDW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/investors-sell-spdr-portfolio-developed-world-ex-us-etf-spdw-on-strength-spdw.html.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.