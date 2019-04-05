Investors sold shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $48.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.72 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $83.91

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) on Strength (SHY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/investors-sell-shares-of-ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy-on-strength-shy.html.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.