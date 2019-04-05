Investors Sell Charter Communications (CHTR) on Strength (CHTR)

Traders sold shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $95.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $174.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $79.47 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Charter Communications had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded up $5.72 for the day and closed at $351.44
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price objective on Charter Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.18.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Charter Communications news, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total transaction of $350,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 752.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,090 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,998,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,640,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
