Investors Sell Charter Communications (CHTR) on Strength (CHTR)

Traders sold shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $95.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $174.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $79.47 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Charter Communications had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded up $5.72 for the day and closed at $351.44

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price objective on Charter Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total transaction of $350,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 752.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,090 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,998,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,640,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

