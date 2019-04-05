Investors Buy Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) on weakness during trading on Friday. $40.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.22 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Spirit AeroSystems had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Spirit AeroSystems traded down ($1.14) for the day and closed at $89.64

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.68.

The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,267.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $1,387,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 26,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after buying an additional 158,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

