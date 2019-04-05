Investors Buy Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) on weakness during trading on Friday. $40.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.22 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Spirit AeroSystems had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Spirit AeroSystems traded down ($1.14) for the day and closed at $89.64
Several analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.68.
The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.
In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,267.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $1,387,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 26,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after buying an additional 158,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
