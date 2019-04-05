Investors Buy Shares of eBay (EBAY) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $78.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.09 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, eBay had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. eBay traded down ($0.21) for the day and closed at $37.84

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on eBay to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 69,226 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in eBay by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

