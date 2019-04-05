Investors Buy Shares of Boston Scientific (BSX) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $81.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.23 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Boston Scientific had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Boston Scientific traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $38.33Specifically, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $54,619.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,398 shares of company stock valued at $14,014,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,943,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,922.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,978,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829,528 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,117,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

