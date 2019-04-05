Investors Buy iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $54.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.70 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Latin America 40 ETF had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Latin America 40 ETF traded down ($0.25) for the day and closed at $33.36

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,608,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,783,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after purchasing an additional 998,707 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,102,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 185,241 shares during the period.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

