Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Visteon (VC)

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,119% compared to the typical volume of 174 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,797,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Visteon by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,423,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

