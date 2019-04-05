Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

ISBC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 2,247,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,867. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $382,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $3,305,673.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock worth $3,747,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $11,487,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 52.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

