Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX)

4/3/2019 – BIOLINERX LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

4/1/2019 – BIOLINERX LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

3/28/2019 – BIOLINERX LTD/S was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – BIOLINERX LTD/S was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – BIOLINERX LTD/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,239. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.70. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.84.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 375,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 166,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

