Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 5th (ADS, ALV, AM3D, AT1, AZN, BOSS, DWNI, ETO, IGG, LSL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 5th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €245.00 ($284.88) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

was given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.85 ($10.29) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 621 ($8.11) to GBX 623 ($8.14). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its price target increased by Investec from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 550 ($7.19). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 620 ($8.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 277 ($3.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 265 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($108.14) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) had its target price raised by FinnCap from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.72). The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,220 ($29.01) to GBX 2,320 ($30.31). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €15.20 ($17.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 950 ($12.41). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

