Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,332,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,922% from the previous session’s volume of 164,764 shares.The stock last traded at $117.19 and had previously closed at $116.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

