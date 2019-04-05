Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is PFS Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 298.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $68,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,663,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $106.89. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,796. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $108.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4785 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

