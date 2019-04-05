Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 1,979,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,137. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

