Intuit (INTU) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $274.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.71.

INTU stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.95. 268,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,479. Intuit has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $272.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,911,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 46,373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,934,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

