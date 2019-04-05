Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 4,612 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441,913 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13,327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,151,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,236 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,698,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,180,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,698,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.71. 459,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,255. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $112.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

