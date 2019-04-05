Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000.

IJH stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $194.37. The company had a trading volume of 79,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,512. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

