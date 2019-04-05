INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

