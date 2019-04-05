Internet of Games Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Internet of Games (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Internet of Games has traded flat against the US dollar. Internet of Games has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $241.00 worth of Internet of Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of Games token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00390740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.01679962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00263595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Internet of Games Profile

Internet of Games’ total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens. Internet of Games’ official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Internet of Games’ official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official website for Internet of Games is www.playgroundz.io

Internet of Games Token Trading

Internet of Games can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

