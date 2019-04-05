InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDCC. Sidoti assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. 219,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,830. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,074,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

